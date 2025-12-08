Watch: Ong Seong Wu, Han Ji Hyeon, Kim Min Kyu, Kang Han Na, And More Explore Love In All Its Many Shapes In “Love : Track”

KBS2’s upcoming short-form drama project “Love : Track” has released a new teaser!

“Love Track” is a romance anthology featuring 10 different love stories, each with its own unique tone and charm.

The new teaser opens with the phrase, “Ten love stories in ten different forms,” before unfolding key scenes from each episode. From couples and married partners to love triangles and family bonds, the ten stories explore a wide spectrum of relationships and emotions.

In “After Work Onion Soup” (literal title), Lee Dong Hwi stars as Park Mu An and Bang Hyo Rin as Han Da Jeong. The curious encounter between a customer searching for onion soup and a chef who refuses to sell it creates an intriguing and unexpected dynamic.

In “One Star of Love” (literal title), an unexpected blind date caused by a matching app error brings together Lee Joon as Lee Kang Min and Bae Yoon Kyung as Choi Ha Na, with their unpredictable chemistry adding a lighthearted charm.

In “Love Hotel” (literal title), long-term couple Yoon Ha Ri (Kim Ah Young) and Kang Dong Gu (Moon Dong Hyuk), who have been together for seven years, step into a hotel rumored to have once housed a murderer—instantly heightening the tension.

Stories centered on married couples also take the spotlight. In “The Night the Wolves Disappeared” (literal title), Gong Min Jung as Yoo Dal Rae and Im Seong Jae as Seo Dae Kang portray the fragile emotions of a couple standing on the edge of separation. Similarly, “Love Subscription Terms” (literal title) follows Jun Hye Jin as Yoo Ri and Yang Dae Hyuk as Ji Hoo as they depict another realistic yet deeply different portrait of a marriage in crisis.

Love triangles add further emotional complexity. In “There’s No Man to Carry My Father’s Coffin” (literal title), Choi Soo Ah (Kim Yoon Hye) finds herself torn between her current boyfriend Kang In Ho (Kim Min Chul) and her ex-boyfriend Han Jung Min (Kwon Soo Hyun) when they reunite at her father’s funeral. Meanwhile, “Min Ji, Min Ji, Min Ji” (literal title) captures the fresh emotions and growth of adolescence through a doodle-related incident involving Kim Hyang Gi as Kim Min Ji, Jin Ho Eun as Yoon Min Ji, and Kwon Eun Bin as Song Min Ji.

Stories of first love and music add a wistful layer of sentiment. In “First Love Is a Wired Earphone” (literal title), Ong Seong Wu as Ki Hyun Ha and Han Ji Hyeon as Han Young Seo convey the tender nostalgia of first love through an analog lens. Meanwhile, “The Soundtrack That Doesn’t Exist in the World” (literal title) stars Kang Han Na as Jung Ji Eum and Kim Min Kyu as Park Yoo Shin, capturing a romantic atmosphere where emotions are expressed through music.

Lastly, the family-centered story “Kimchi” (literal title) follows Park Young Mi (Kim Sun Young) and her son Oh Min Woo (Kim Dan) as a long-hidden secret comes to light—revealing yet another face of love through the bond between a mother and her child.

Watch the trailer below:

“Love : Track” will premiere on December 14 at 10:50 p.m. KST, and will air two short dramas each week—on Sundays at 10:50 p.m. KST and Wednesdays at 9:50 p.m. KST—until December 28, for a total of 10 short dramas.

