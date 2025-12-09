Cho Sae Ho Personally Addresses Recent Allegations + Steps Down From 'You Quiz On The Block' And '2 Days & 1 Night'

Cho Sae Ho has denied the recent allegations linking him to organized crime but has decided to voluntarily step down from his programs.

Last week, rumors circulated alleging Cho Sae Ho being personally acquainted with a gang member known as “Mr. Choi” and also being monetarily involved. Following the reports, Cho Sae Ho’s agency firmly denied that the comedian was involved in Mr. Choi’s actions.

On the morning of December 9, Cho Sae Ho’s agency A2Z Entertainment released an official statement, announcing that the entertainer has decided to voluntarily step down from KBS 2TV’s “2 Days & 1 Night” and tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block.”

They explained, “Cho Sae Ho feels a deep sense of responsibility for the misunderstandings and controversy that have recently arisen around him,” adding, “We also reiterated that the claim he accepted money or valuables from Mr. Choi for the purpose of promoting that business is clearly untrue.”

Following the announcement, Cho Sae Ho took to his Instagram to personally address the issue and his decision. Read his post below:

Hello, this is Cho Sae Ho. First, I sincerely apologize for disappointing many people with the recent matter.

Thinking about how deeply this must have let down those who have liked and supported me for such a long time, I struggled with what I should say.

I worried that a long, detailed explanation might only cause more discomfort, but I felt it was my duty to the love you’ve shown me to convey my thoughts and position directly. Because I’ve long traveled to various local events, I met various people I hadn’t known before.

As someone who stands before the public, I should have been more careful in my relationships with those around me, but with a younger mind than I have now, I don’t think I handled all of those connections with maturity. I am deeply reflecting. That said, I want to state that the suspicions raised in connection with those acquaintances are entirely untrue.

Of course, I fully understand that the way I appeared in the photos alone caused disappointment.

I should be giving viewers laughter and comfort, yet instead I made you feel discomfort and let you down. Once again, I deeply reflect and apologize. Going through this, I have looked inward to consider whether I am placing a burden on the programs I’m part of. “You Quiz on the Block” is a program where the most important thing is to listen attentively to guests’ stories and empathize with them.

In my current state, I judged that I cannot fully carry out that role.

And because “2 Days & 1 Night” is also an important variety show on the public broadcasting station KBS, I worried I might place an unnecessary burden on the program and the team. After much deliberation, I conveyed to the production teams my intention to step down from both programs. I feel nothing but remorse toward the members, the staff, and viewers who believed in me and worked with me. I got married last year and started a family, and I have been trying to become a better person, but through this incident I keenly feel how much I still fall short.

Even so, for the sake of the family I am responsible for, I plan to correct what is untrue through the necessary procedures. Going forward, I will manage my surroundings and my actions even more thoroughly so that I do not cause the same disappointment again.

I will take this as an opportunity for deep reflection and work to greet you again with greater maturity. I will become a better person.

Once again, I offer my deepest apologies. Sincerely,

Cho Sae Ho

In response, the production team of “2 Days & 1 Night” stated, “We have decided to respect the decision that Cho Sae Ho and his agency reached after careful deliberation.”

While the “You Quiz on the Block” production team has yet to make a statement, the production team behind the Netflix variety show “Screwballs,” which features Cho Sae Ho, remarked, “The footage already filmed will air as scheduled, and his future participation is currently under internal discussion.”

