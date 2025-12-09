Kwon Sang Woo, Moon Chae Won, Park Ji Hwan, And P.O Navigate Lives Far From Their Dreams In New Comedy Film

The upcoming comedy film “Heartman” (literal title) has unveiled new stills!

“Heartman” follows Seung Min (Kwon Sang Woo), a man who returns after years away and finds himself face-to-face with his first love once again. Determined not to lose her again, he throws himself into winning her back—only to be confronted with a secret he can never reveal, turning his life into unexpected chaos.

The newly released stills offer a glimpse of the lively comedy the film promises. Among the stills from the past, one shows the young Seung Min in college, passionately giving his all on stage during a performance.

Bo Na (Moon Chae Won) smiles as she looks at a photo under warm sunlight, perfectly capturing the charm of an unforgettable first love.

Another still shows Seung Min and Won Dae (Park Ji Hwan) playfully bickering on the street while carrying their instruments, highlighting their friendship and shared enthusiasm.

A scene of Seung Min inviting Bo Na to his performance as she smiles back at him reflects the excitement of their past romance.

In contrast, the stills from present day show Seung Min after putting aside his dream of being a musician to face reality; Bo Na as a professional photographer who has grown more mature; Won Dae living the full life of a homemaker; and Seung Min’s playful younger brother Seung Ho (P.O) helping him run a musical instrument shop.

“Heartman” will be released in theaters across South Korea on January 14.

