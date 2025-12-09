'Heroes Next Door' Takes No. 1 In Ratings With New Personal Best

“Heroes Next Door” achieved its highest viewership last night!

According to Nielsen Korea, episode 7 of ENA’s “Heroes Next Door” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 4.5 percent. This is a 0.2 percent increase from its previous episode’s rating of 4.3 percent, marking the drama’s new personal best score.

Episode 9 of TV CHOSUN’s “No Next Life” achieved an average nationwide rating of 3.0 percent, seeing a 0.1 percent decrease from its previous episode’s rating.

Meanwhile, the broadcast for tvN’s “Nice To Not Meet You” is taking a one-week break to further polish the production, and the tvN short drama “Hosu of That Day” aired in its place.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “Heroes Next Door”!

