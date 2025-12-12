2 Emotional And 2 High Stakes Moments From Episodes 5-6 Of 'Taxi Driver 3'

Kim Do Gi (Lee Je Hoon) may have finally stumbled into a case that isn’t his, and that’s precisely why it becomes impossible to walk away.

Episodes 5 and 6 of “Taxi Driver 3” peel back the layers to an incident 15 years ago. Park Min Ho (Lee Do Han), a promising volleyball player, is presumed murdered. His father, Park Dong Su (Kim Ki Chun), has been pounding the pavement seeking justice, but is helpless. As the perpetrators are set free, Dong Su is desperate to know the truth.

Dong Su’s hunt for his missing son is also closely linked to Rainbow Taxi’s own origin story. What starts as Do Gi lending a hand turns into a journey backwards, as he digs for clues buried so deep that someone has tried very hard to erase.

A father’s fading memory, a son who vanished without a trace, and a trail deliberately wiped clean—the case becomes the mirror for CEO Jang (Kim Eui Sung), who is forced to confront the one failure he’s spent years outrunning. The past and the present collide. Do Gi, along with his squad Ahn Go Eun (Pyo Ye Jin), Choi Kyung Goo (Jang Hyuk Jin), and Park Jin Eon (Bae Yoo Ram), find themselves accelerating the gears to seek justice that has long been denied. It is triggering and the emotions are raw, but Rainbow Squad promises the guilty will be taken on a ride they never anticipated.

Here are two emotional and two high stakes moments from last week’s episodes of “Taxi Driver 3”:

Warning: spoilers from episodes 5-6 ahead!

Emotional: CEO Jang’s buried guilt

CEO Jang receives a call which rattles him—a reminder of a promise he was unable to keep. The call leads him to a nursing home, where he finally reunites with Park Dong Su, who vanished on the day they were meant to meet 15 years ago.

Dong Su does remember his son Min Ho, but only in fragile flashes. He’s stuck in time—his memory arriving in brief spurts that last minutes, sometimes an hour. It’s never long enough to piece the tragedy together. He clings to fragments of his memories, but the details keep slipping away. And it’s here that the emotional weight lands:

CEO Jang, usually unfazed, calm, and almost clinical, is visibly shaken. Watching Dong Su struggle to hold onto those memories cracks his stoic facade. You see the grief, the guilt, and the frustration he’s carried alone all these years.

Park Min Ho’s death, the rigged trial, and the justice denied had become the catalyst for him to create the revenge service that evolved into Rainbow Taxi—and this is the first time viewers truly understand why. As he watches Dong Su struggle, CEO Jang is fiercely determined in catching Min Ho’s killers. It is not just a mission, but something deeply personal. But this time, he is not alone. He has his squad, led by Do Gi, who are convinced that justice delayed doesn’t necessarily mean justice denied.

Emotional: a father’s fight for justice

Park Dong Su is now a shadow of the man he once was. He can no longer recall timelines or recognise the world around him. But the one thing he never forgets is his son, Min Ho.

A widower and a humble clock seller, Dong Su lived for his only child. Min Ho, the charismatic captain of his university’s volleyball team, is introduced as someone who loves his sport, photography, and even Girls’ Generation. But his bright future darkens the day he goes missing after an altercation in the locker room—an incident involving his own friend. Though the friend insists it was just a fight, it becomes increasingly clear that someone else has been pulling the strings all along.

Desperate, Dong Su knocks on every door—police stations, courts, anyone who will listen—only to be dismissed or even sued for “causing trouble.” When CEO Jang steps in, promising to help, the two start piecing together clues. But just when they’re close to uncovering the truth, Dong Su vanishes.

We later learn that on the day he disappeared, he had received a call from Min Ho begging him to come get him—a cruel setup that led him into an accident. Left injured and untreated, Dong Su suffered memory loss and now lives in a care home, alone and battling dementia. He has no visitors. His days are stitched together by fragmented recollections, but every broken memory circles back to his son.

This becomes the emotional spine of the episode. His grief is quiet, stubborn, and utterly devastating. Even as his mind betrays him, his love does not. It’s deeply moving, triggering, and no surprise that Rainbow Squad is united in one belief: a father this steadfast deserves justice.

High stakes: When Lee Je Hoon rolls the dice

Lee Je Hoon’s Do Gi has always been quick-witted, meticulous, and razor-sharp. He’s the guy who reads a room before anyone even walks into it. But this time, the case isn’t just another mission. It’s personal.

Do Gi does not suffer injustice, and Min Ho’s case is one he is entirely, almost painfully, invested in. He reopens the long-cold file and retraces every step leading up to Min Ho’s disappearance and death. The key suspect, Dong Hyeon, once Min Ho’s volleyball teammate and friend, served a token five-month sentence before being released. Now, he’s reinvented himself as the owner of a flashy gym.

But Do Gi’s instincts flare. He tails Dong Hyeon and uncovers two things: a compulsive gambling problem and the possibility that Dong Hyeon is merely a convenient front for someone far more dangerous.

Being the master of disguises that he is, Do Gi infiltrates the gambling den hidden inside a funeral home. Alongside him is Kyung Goo, who hilariously transforms into a self-styled gambling tycoon. Do Gi plays it smart. He enters as a nervous amateur, only to switch gears the moment he senses Dong Hyeon’s real pressure point: the gym he’s desperate to protect. What follows is a deliciously shrewd turn as Do Gi outplays everyone at the table and wins the gym itself.

But what looks like a dead end becomes the breakthrough. Do Gi discovers the gym’s secret: Dong Hyeon is fixing online games, manipulating matches, and funneling the profits to someone powerful. It’s someone who could very well be the real culprit behind Min Ho’s murder.

The case, however, is anything but straightforward. Every clue uncovers another layer, another twist, and another missing piece in a puzzle that refuses to stay still. Do Gi is resolute. And this time, he won’t stop until the truth is dragged out of the shadows.

High stakes: Pyo Ye Jin, the silent disruptor

Pyo Ye Jin is the Rainbow Team’s silent disruptor. She’s the one who hacks, infiltrates, and dismantles enemy fortresses, bringing her own brand of hilarity in the most serious of situations. As the team’s resident tech genius, she’s the first line of intel and the last word in precision. Without her, the others wouldn’t even know where to begin.

And she proves it yet again here. Go Eun is the one who slips into the gym first, posing as an influencer visiting the owner. While everyone else is circling the perimeter, she’s already inside, surveying every corner and clocking every suspicious detail. She is funny and uproarious as she happily captures footage, even of a shocked Dong Hyeon, and calmly walks out. Her nonchalance and confidence are endearing.

Again, she’s sharp and unassuming as she unearths the buried files, breaking into locked systems calmly. Tracking and tracing the miscreants, she is the hero in the squad.

But she isn’t just the team’s tech backbone. She’s also Do Gi’s compass. When he’s on the edge of acting on pure instinct or emotion, in this case entering into the gambling den without any prep (just a bag of money), it is Go Eun’s voice in his earpiece who tells him to scoot before he is caught. She has the ability to guide him, tempering his recklessness, and she also stands in awe of Do Gi, who very often finds the solution to every problem.

However, will Do Gi and Go Eun manage to disrupt Dong Hyeon’s dangerous games? For that, we will have to wait and watch for the next episodes.

