Park Ki Woong And Jin Se Yeon Share Warm Gazes As Childhood Sweethearts Reconnected By Fate In New Drama

Park Ki Woong and Jin Se Yeon are set to kick off a modern-day Romeo and Juliet–style romance in KBS2’s new weekend drama “I Will Prescribe You Love” (literal title)!

“I Will Prescribe You Love” is a family reconciliation drama about two families who have been entangled in bad blood for 30 years. As misunderstandings are resolved and old wounds begin to heal, the two households gradually come together and are reborn as one family.

Park Ki Woong and Jin Se Yeon take on the roles of fashion division executive Yang Hyun Bin and clothing designer Gong Joo Ah—childhood first loves who were separated by a family feud, only to meet again years later as boss and subordinate in a twist of fate.

The newly released poster shows the two walking side by side on an autumn day, exchanging warm, affectionate gazes. Their soft eye contact evokes both heart-fluttering excitement and gentle warmth.

The production team shared, “Park Ki Woong and Jin Se Yeon’s impeccable chemistry will bring even more depth to the characters’ narratives. We plan to portray the lively, charming process of two people—born into families tied by ill fate—discovering romance together. We hope viewers will look forward to this heartwarming drama that will bring warmth to the winter season.”

“I Will Prescribe You Love” will premiere on January 31.

