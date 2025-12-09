Kim Min Seol Transforms Into A Calculated Ambition-Driven Villainess In “First Man”

MBC’s new daily drama “First Man” has unveiled new stills of rising actress Kim Min Seol in character!

“First Man” is a revenge drama about two women whose lives become fatally intertwined—one who lives another person’s life for the sake of revenge and another who steals someone else’s life in pursuit of her own desires.

Kim Min Seol stars as Jin Hong Ju, an employee at Dream Hotel and a woman armed with fierce ambition. She’s quick-witted, meticulously calculating, and relentless—someone who will stop at nothing to get what she wants. Yet despite her strong will, she occasionally reveals an unexpectedly clumsy side, adding an intriguing twist to her character.

She has her eyes set solely on Kang Baek Ho (Yoon Sun Woo), but when his heart doesn’t sway, she begins to view Oh Jang Mi (Hahm Eun Jung)—the woman he loves—as a thorn in her side.

The first still gives a glimpse of Jin Hong Ju’s cold, professional demeanor as a Dream Hotel employee. Captured in a meeting room, her sharp focus and firm expression convey her unwavering determination and drive toward her goals. Her neat hairstyle and restrained expression further highlight her undeniable ambition and raise anticipation for her calculated, cool-headed actions.

Another still shows a softer shift in Jin Hong Ju’s aura. Her calm gaze—seemingly fixed on someone—gives off a composed exterior, yet there’s an undercurrent of calculation as she tries to read the other person’s intentions. This combination subtly conveys her tenacity and ambition, heightening curiosity about the choices and actions she will take within the drama’s layered romance.

“First Man” is set to premiere on December 15.

