ALLDAY PROJECT Nearly Doubles 1st-Week Sales Record In Just One Day With New EP

ALLDAY PROJECT’s comeback is off to a strong start!

On December 8 KST, the rookie co-ed group from THEBLACKLABEL released their first-ever EP “ALLDAY PROJECT” and its accompanying title track “LOOK AT ME.”

The following day, Hanteo Chart announced that “ALLDAY PROJECT” had sold an impressive total of 85,531 copies on its first day of sales alone—more than 10 times the first-day sales recorded by their debut single album “FAMOUS” earlier this year (which sold 8,435 copies on its own first day back in June).

Additionally, “ALLDAY PROJECT” managed to smash ALLDAY PROJECT’s previous first-week sales record of 85,531 within just one day.

With the rest of the week still left to go, it remains to be seen just how much higher ALLDAY PROJECT’s record will climb by the end of December 14.

Congratulations to ALLDAY PROJECT!