Shin Dong Yup, Chae Won Bin, And Heo Nam Jun Confirmed As MCs For 2025 SBS Drama Awards

Shin Dong Yup, Chae Won Bin, and Heo Nam Jun will make up this year’s three-MC lineup for the SBS Drama Awards!

On December 10, the 2025 SBS Drama Awards announced that Shin Dong Yup, Chae Won Bin, and Heo Nam Jun will take the helm to wrap up a year of SBS dramas.

Dubbed the “symbol of the SBS Drama Awards,” Shin Dong Yup will host for the ninth consecutive year, elevating the ceremony with his quick wit and the seasoned poise befitting a national MC.

Chae Won Bin and Heo Nam Jun will step in as the new faces of the SBS Drama Awards. The two are set to star in the 2026 SBS dramas “Sold Out Again Today” and “Brave New World” (literal translation), respectively. Their participation as MCs is all the more meaningful as young talents set to carry on SBS’s hit-making legacy. Teaming up with Shin Dong Yup as co-MCs, they are expected to deliver lively, quick-witted chemistry.

The 2025 SBS Drama Awards will air on December 31 at 9 p.m. KST.

