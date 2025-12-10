'No Next Life' And 'Heroes Next Door' Achieve Highest Ratings Yet

The Monday-Tuesday dramas are on a roll!

According to Nielsen Korea, the December 9 broadcast of TV CHOSUN’s “No Next Life” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 3.3 percent. This is a 0.2 percent increase from its previous episode’s rating of 3.1 percent, marking the drama’s new personal best score.

The viewership rating of ENA’s “Heroes Next Door” also hit a new personal best. On December 9, the drama earned an average nationwide rating of 4.6 percent, seeing a 0.1 percent increase from its previous episode’s high of 4.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the broadcast for tvN’s “Nice To Not Meet You” is taking a one-week break to further polish the production, and the tvN short drama “Housekeeper” aired in its place. “Nice To Not Meet You” will resume its broadcast on December 15 at 8:50 p.m. KST with episode 11.

Congratulations to the casts and crews of “No Next Life” and “Heroes Next Door”!

