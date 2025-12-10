Kim Min Kyu, Kang Han Na, Ong Seong Wu, And More Lead A Diverse Playlist Of Romance In “Love : Track”

KBS2’s upcoming short-form drama project “Love : Track” unveiled its second poster!

“Love Track” is a romance anthology featuring 10 different love stories, each with its own unique tone and charm.

The newly released poster arranges snapshots of the characters’ most defining moments across all ten episodes like a single “playlist,” visually capturing the project’s core concept. Scenes that represent the mood and emotional flow of “Love : Track” are placed throughout, allowing viewers to sense the distinct emotional textures and shifting tones of each story.

From first love and unrequited love to breakups, family love, fear, and fluttering excitement, the series paints a rich emotional landscape of love through its ten episodes. It also spans a wide array of genres—romance, melodrama, family, thriller, and comedy—showcasing just how many forms love can take.

The project is enhanced by fresh scripts from new writers discovered through the KBS Script Competition, a team of young directors, and a star-studded lineup: Lee Dong Hwi and Bang Hyo Rin; Lee Joon and Bae Yoon Kyung; Kim Ah Young and Moon Dong Hyuk; Gong Min Jung and Im Seong Jae; Jun Hye Jin and Yang Dae Hyuk; Kim Yoon Hye, Kim Min Chul, and Kwon Soo Hyun; Kim Hyang Gi, Jin Ho Eun, and Kwon Eun Bin; Ong Seong Wu and Han Ji Hyeon; Kang Han Na and Kim Min Kyu; Kim Sun Young and Kim Dan.

“Love : Track” premieres on December 14 at 10:50 p.m. KST, and will air two short dramas each week—Sundays at 10:50 p.m. KST and Wednesdays at 9:50 p.m. KST—until December 28, for a total of ten short-form episodes.

