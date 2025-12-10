BTS's 'Permission To Dance' Becomes Their 12th MV To Reach 700 Million Views

BTS’s “Permission to Dance” has achieved another YouTube milestone!

On December 10 at approximately 5:15 p.m. KST, the music video for “Permission to Dance” surpassed 700 million views on YouTube.

BTS originally released the music video for “Permission to Dance” on July 9, 2021 at 1 p.m. KST, meaning that it took just over four years, five months, and one day to reach the milestone.

“Permission to Dance” is BTS’s 12th music video to reach 700 million views following “DNA,” “Boy With Luv,” “Fake Love,” “IDOL,” “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix),” “Dynamite,” “Blood Sweat & Tears,” “FIRE,” “DOPE,” “Butter,” and “Save ME.”

Congratulations to BTS!

Watch the “Permission to Dance” music video again below:

