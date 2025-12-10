December Drama Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for dramas!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, community awareness, and viewership indexes of 20 popular dramas, using big data collected from November 9 to December 9.

“Typhoon Family” continued its reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 7,172,545. High-ranking phrases in the drama’s keyword analysis included “Lee Junho,” “Kang Tae Poong,” and “touching ending,” while its highest-ranking related terms included “radiant,” “grow,” and “rediscover.” The show’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.82 percent positive reactions.

“Dear X” took second place for December with a brand reputation index of 5,110,176.

Meanwhile, “Dynamite Kiss” ranked third with a brand reputation index of 4,416,952.

“Moon River” came in fourth place with a brand reputation index of 3,832,058, and “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” rounded out the top five with a score of 3,660,395.

Check out the top 20 for this month below!

“Typhoon Family” “Dear X” “Dynamite Kiss” “Moon River” “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” “Heroes Next Door” “Nice to Not Meet You” “Taxi Driver 3” “A Graceful Liar” “The Woman Who Swallowed the Sun” “As You Stood By” “Would You Marry Me” “Our Golden Days” “The Manipulated” “No Next Life” “Marie and Her Three Daddies” “Ms. Incognito” “Last Summer” “Genie, Make a Wish” “The Murky Stream”

Binge-watch all of “Dear X” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out “Moon River” here:

Watch Now

Or start watching “Taxi Driver 3” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)