'Dynamite Kiss' Continues To Enjoy Strong Ratings In Second Half

“Dynamite Kiss” continues to captivate viewers!

According to Nielsen Korea, the December 10 broadcast of Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin’s “Dynamite Kiss” achieved an average nationwide viewership rating of 6.4 percent, seeing a slight drop of 0.3 percent from the previous episode’s record and personal best rating.

The drama ranked No. 1 in its time slot and also was the most-watched weekday miniseries for five consecutive weeks.

Watch Jang Ki Yong in “My Roommate is a Gumiho” on Viki:

Watch Now

And watch Ahn Eun Jin in “My Dearest” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)