Watch: 'Reply 1988' Cast Reunites As Family In Heartwarming Teaser For 10th Anniversary Special

The Ssangmundong family has finally gathered together!

On December 11, tvN and channel fullmoon unveiled a new highlight teaser for the upcoming 10th anniversary special for “Reply 1988″ featuring many of the drama’s cast members.

The highlight teaser captures the cast transported back to the year 1988 with their respective on-screen family members. Although 10 years have passed, the cast remains unchanged as they bring their characters back to life amidst a festive atmosphere, chatting and reminiscing of the past while playing exciting games.

The teaser puts the spotlight on the chemistry of the five different families of Ssangmundong. In the preview, Ryu Jun Yeol arrives to greet his on-screen family including Ra Mi Ran, Kim Sung Kyun, Ahn Jae Hong, and Lee Min Ji. Kim Sung Kyun even jokes to Ra Mi Ran, “You must have won the lottery again.”

With Deok Seon’s (Hyeri) family, Sung Dong Il, Lee Il Hwa, Ryu Hye Young, Hyeri, and Choi Sung Won showcase lively and hilarious chemistry, drawing laughs with their witty commentary. Hyeri and Ryu Hye Young bring great energy to the dance floor, and despite Sung Dong Il joking, “I told you not to do that,” Lee Il Hwa joins in the fun, much to Choi Sung Won’s laughter.

Yoo Jae Myung and Lee Dong Hwi playfully bicker over the games, but they still take care of each other, while Park Bo Gum and Choi Moo Sung similarly bring heartwarming vibes to the set with their on-screen son and father chemistry. Meanwhile, Go Kyung Pyo and Kim Sun Young add both laughter and emotions to the games.

During the reunion, Yoo Jae Myung remarks, “It’s been 10 years but it really only feels like two to three years have passed.” Sung Dong Il adds, “It’s really an unforgettable drama. That’s why we’ve all come together like this without changing.” The teaser further teases a surprise guest at the end, raising anticipation for their arrival.

The three-episode long 10th anniversary special for “Reply 1988” will premiere on December 19 at 8:40 p.m. KST.

