Stray Kids, SEVENTEEN, j-hope, And ENHYPEN Rank On Billboard's Top Grossing Tours Of 2025

K-pop artists have made it on Billboard’s list of top tours in 2025!

On December 10, Billboard unveiled a year-end list of top grossing tours of 2025. The 2025 year-end tracking period includes all shows worldwide between October 1, 2024, and September 30, 2025. International grosses are converted to USD.

According to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore, Stray Kids’ “dominATE” achieved No. 10 with $185.7 million and 1.3 million attendees with 31 shows. SEVENTEEN came in at No. 17 with $142.4 million, 964,000 attendees, and 34 shows for the “RIGHT HERE” and “NEW_” tours. BTS’s j-hope ranked No. 32 with $79.9 million and 504,000 attendees with 33 shows for “HOPE ON THE STAGE,” and ENHYPEN rounded out the list at No. 37 with $76.1 million, 556,000 attendees and 25 shows for their “WALK THE LINE” world tour.

