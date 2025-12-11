Hahm Eun Jung And Yoon Sun Woo’s First Meeting Turns Competitive As They Reach For The Same Taxi In “First Man”

MBC’s new daily drama “First Man” has unveiled stills of Hahm Eun Jung and Yoon Sun Woo’s fateful first encounter!

“First Man” is a revenge drama about two women whose lives become fatally intertwined—one who lives another person’s life for the sake of revenge and another who steals someone else’s life in pursuit of her own desires.

The newly released stills capture the unexpected moment when Oh Jang Mi and Kang Baek Ho first cross paths while trying to claim the same taxi. Both reach for the taxi door at the exact same moment, freezing in surprise as they lock eyes. Oh Jang Mi shoots Kang Baek Ho a sharp, guarded look, refusing to give an inch, while Kang Baek Ho stares back with wide-eyed confusion, adding a humorous touch to the scene.

Adding to the intrigue, the pair just so happen to be holding shopping bags with the exact same design, subtly hinting that this chance encounter may be the beginning of an unexpectedly fateful connection.

“First Man” is set to premiere on December 15.

