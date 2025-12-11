Yoo Ji Tae And Lee Min Jung Hide Their True Intentions As They Form A Risky Alliance In “Villains”

TVING’s original series “Villains” has unveiled new stills that hint at the dangerous collaboration between Yoo Ji Tae and Lee Min Jung!

“Villains” is a crime-action drama that delves into the intense clashes and fierce confrontations among criminals entangled in an ultra-precise counterfeit bill known as the “Supernote.” As players swap fake money for real currency—only to have that money stolen—the series unfolds into an unpredictable, high-stakes mind game among those determined to outsmart each other.

The newly released stills spotlight J (Yoo Ji Tae) and Han Soo Hyun (Lee Min Jung) as they begin crafting the ultimate “Supernote” operation. J, with his razor-sharp gaze, examines a hyper-detailed counterfeit bill—an image befitting a criminal mastermind whose flawless track record includes orchestrating the notorious Casino Dealer Counterfeit Bill Case that once shook the nation. His cold, unflinching expression reveals not a trace of doubt.

Meanwhile, Han Soo Hyun stands out as a top-tier currency design specialist. One still captures her disguising herself as a casino dealer, seamlessly slipping into the role for the mission. Joining forces with J for the “Supernote” scheme, she advances with a hidden agenda of her own—seeking revenge for the single incident that derailed her life. With her moment of retribution drawing near, Han Soo Hyun prepares to turn the entire game on its head.

The uneasy tension between J and Han Soo Hyun—two people hiding different motives while working together—adds to the intrigue. In a world of shifting alliances and inevitable betrayals, it remains to be seen whether either of them will achieve their goals within the treacherous Supernote game.

Yoo Ji Tae commented, “J’s biggest charm lies in his overwhelming talent and effortless confidence. To build a villain with a unique rhythm distinct from traditional villain characters, I studied works across many genres.”

Lee Min Jung added, “I was drawn to the intensity of the characters and the constant twists of deception. The confrontations between J and the others are compelling, and I think viewers will become increasingly curious about how everything concludes as the episodes progress.”

Regarding Han Soo Hyun, she shared, “She’s a powerful character who fights through miserable circumstances with everything she has. Since this is my first time taking on a project in this genre, I’m excited for viewers to see Han Soo Hyun, and I’m eagerly awaiting the premiere.”

Episodes 1 and 2 of “Villains” will be released on December 18 at 6 p.m. KST.

