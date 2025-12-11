Jung Sung Il, Kang Gil Woo, Roh Jae Won, And Park Yong Woo Step Into Power-Hungry Roles In “Made In Korea”

Disney+’s original series “Made in Korea” has unveiled new character stills of Jung Sung Il, Kang Gil Woo, Roh Jae Won, and Park Yong Woo!

“Made in Korea” follows Baek Ki Tae (Hyun Bin), a man driven by ambition for wealth and power, and prosecutor Jang Geon Young (Jung Woo Sung), who sacrifices everything to stop him, as they confront a monumental event in the turbulent 1970s.

Jung Sung Il stars as Cheon Seok Joong, the president’s chief of security. A natural-born strategist and businessman who trusts money more than people, Cheon Seok Joong is portrayed with tightly restrained charisma that underscores his towering ambition. As a powerful figure, he becomes an object of admiration for Baek Ki Tae.

In the newly released stills, Cheon Seok Joong radiates a sharp, commanding aura—especially in the shot where he stares intensely at someone across a mountain of stacked bills. Jung Sung Il shared, “He’s a character whose ambition is clear in every scene. I found myself wondering, ‘Just how far can this man climb?’—and that curiosity led me to choose to play Cheon Seok Joong.”

Kang Gil Woo takes on the role of Kang Dae Il, an enforcer of the Manjae gang that controls Busan’s economy. He’s a man fighting relentlessly to fulfill his own desires. His rigid expression and razor-sharp gaze in the stills foreshadow the conflicts surrounding this leader of the Manjae gang, raising questions about the true nature of the desire he’s chasing.

Kang Gil Woo remarked, “What actor could turn down such an appealing character?” expressing his affection for the role.

Roh Jae Won transforms into Pyo Hak Su, a mid-level manager who knows the inner workings of the organization better than anyone and serves as a bridge between Baek Ki Tae, Cheon Seok Joong, and Hwang Gook Pyung (Park Yong Woo). In the stills, Pyo Hak Su’s gentle expression contrasts sharply with his intense eyes.

“Pyo Hak Su constantly makes choices that could get him killed—he’s a character who must gather his courage every moment,” Roh Jae Won shared. His unpredictable actions as he carefully yet boldly maneuvers among powerful figures promise to add a unique layer of intrigue to the series.

Lastly, Park Yong Woo stars as Hwang Gook Pyung, the infamous “Night President,” a one-of-a-kind villain who abuses his government position to commit brazen acts of cruelty. In the stills, Hwang Gook Pyung adjusts his appearance in a mirror before lighting a cigar with a haughty air.

“Portraying the fragility of a person can feel heavy and serious, but I also sensed there could be moments of unexpected humor or pathos,” Park Yong Woo said, hinting at the multifaceted charm he brings to the role.

“Made in Korea” will release its first two episodes on December 24, followed by two more on December 31. The remaining episodes will then be released sequentially.

Watch Jung Sung Il in “Moonshine” below:

Watch Now

And Park Yong Woo in “Walking on Thin Ice” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)