Onew's Agency Clarifies Relation With Controversial Figure Tied To Allegations Involving Park Na Rae

SHINee’s Onew has addressed the controversy over his alleged ties with the so-called “injection auntie,” who surfaced in connection with Park Na Rae’s recent issue.

Previously on December 6, Dispatch reported that Park Na Rae received illegal medical services such as an IV drip categorized as prescription drugs from an individual called “injection auntie.” After the news was reported, it came to light that Onew had given the “injection auntie” a personally signed CD, and calls arose for him to clarify whether he was implicated in the alleged illegal medical practices.

On December 11, Onew’s agency GRIFFIN Entertainment released the following official statement:

Hello, this is GRIFFIN Entertainment. We would like to clarify the facts regarding the alleged association between our artist Onew and individual Ms. A and share our official position. In April 2022, upon a recommendation from an acquaintance, Onew made his first visit to a clinic located in Sinsa neighborhood where Ms. A worked. Given the clinic’s scale at the time, it was not apparent to him that there were any issues related to the medical-licensing controversy now circulating online. Onew’s visit was for skincare purposes, and the signed CD was simply a token of appreciation for the treatment he received. We express deep regret over the indiscriminate amplification and reproduction of accounts unrelated to the facts concerning our artist. We hope no further groundless speculation will arise, and we will continue to do our utmost to protect our artist’s reputation and rights. Thank you.

Source (1)