Watch: Choi Jin Hyuk, Oh Yeon Seo, Hong Jong Hyun, And Dasom Bring Webtoon Romance To Life In “Positively Yours” Script Reading

Channel A’s upcoming Saturday-Sunday drama “Positively Yours” has shared a glimpse of its first script reading session!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Positively Yours” is a romantic comedy that follows the unexpected consequences of a one-night stand between a man and a woman who have both sworn off marriage.

Choi Jin Hyuk transforms into Kang Doo Joon, the chaebol heir of Taehan Group, while Oh Yeon Seo takes on the role of Jang Hee Won, a driven career woman chasing her dream of creating her own beer brand. Their characters become unexpected turning points in each other’s lives, as the drama follows the whirlwind romance sparked by their impulsive one-night encounter. Even at the first script reading, the two showcased irresistible chemistry, bringing to life a story that flips the usual order of dating and marriage completely on its head.

Hong Jong Hyun plays Cha Min Wook, the dependable long-time friend who has been by Hee Won and Mi Ran’s side since their school days. Dasom stars as Hwang Mi Ran, Hee Won’s energetic best friend who would do absolutely anything for her—raising anticipation for the charm, excitement, and fun she will add to the series.

The cast also includes Kim Ki Doo as Secretary Go, Do Joon’s friend and right-hand man; Son Byung Ho as Do Joon’s father Kang Chan Gil; Kim Sun Kyung as Do Joon’s mother Han Sook Hee; Jang Yeo Bin as Do Joon’s niece Kang Se Hyun; and Baek Eun Hye as Do Joon’s sister-in-law Han Jung Eum.

Kim Soo Jin plays Hee Won’s mother Lee Sun Jung, along with Jung Soo Young as Team Leader Bang, Kwon Hyuk Bum as Manager Na, Shin Soo Jung as Assistant Manager Choi, and Kim Tae Won as Kim Tak Soo—all members of Taehan Brewery’s new product development team.

Watch the full clip from the script reading below!

“Positively Yours” will premiere on January 17 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

