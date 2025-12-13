Girls' Generation's Tiffany Young And Byun Yo Han Pen Heartfelt Letters To Fans About Their Relationship

Following the announcement of their relationship and plans for marriage, both Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany Young and Byun Yo Han have shared handwritten letters to their fans.

On December 13, Byun Yo Han’s agency TEAMHOPE confirmed reports that the two stars were dating with marriage in mind. However, in response to the report that the couple was planning to tie the knot in fall 2026, the agency clarified that no concrete schedule or wedding plans had yet been decided.

That same day, Tiffany posted the following letter on Instagram:

Hello, this is Tiffany Young. I hope all of you are staying warm this winter and having a safe weekend. I would like to cautiously greet everyone who cares about this space. I’m writing this because I want to personally tell my fans about the news that was reported today. I’m currently in a serious relationship with someone I have positive feelings for, and we are dating with marriage in mind. He is someone who makes me see the world from a perspective that is optimistic and full of hope, someone who brings me peace of mind. Although we haven’t decided on a concrete schedule, if an important decision is made in the future, I will tell my fans directly first. I sincerely thank you for supporting me for a long time and always watching over me with a warm gaze. I won’t forget those feelings, and I will cherish them as I continue to repay [your love] by doing my utmost within my position. Thank you. Sincerely, Tiffany

Meanwhile, Byun Yo Han shared the following letter:

Hello. This is Byun Yo Han. To my BANHAN [Byun Yo Han’s fandom] family, are you all spending your days peacefully?

It’s a winter in which everywhere I step foot, I feel a sense of calm. For all BANHAN, I hope that this becomes a winter where warmth becomes clearer amidst the cold winter air, and I hope that both your bodies and minds are deeply peaceful while taking care not to catch even a mild cold. When I think of how, along every step of my journey up until now, you have been happy for me and congratulated me and given me love, I can only bow my head and softly repeat the words “thank you.” Once again, I am deeply grateful. If there’s anyone I need to share my news with first, it’s BANHAN, which is why I’m writing this letter.

I feel nervous and worried that you might be startled by this sudden news. I am currently dating a good person with marriage in mind.

Although we don’t have a concrete schedule or plans yet, I have always had the strong desire to share this news with my fans first, above all else. I have met someone I love who, when I see her smiling face, quickly warms my weary heart, and when we’re together, I find myself wanting to become a better person. As our laughter becomes healthy joy and our sorrow becomes healthy maturity for one another, I will become an actor who can convey even warmer feelings. I hope that all BANHAN will smile a lot and enjoy happy lives on whatever path you take. In the future, I would like to work even harder than now and create productions that BANHAN can enjoy. Sincerely, Byun Yo Han

Once again, congratulations to Tiffany Young and Byun Yo Han!

