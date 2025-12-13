Kwon Sang Woo Is A Former Rock Band Vocalist Who Left His Dreams Behind In New Comedy Film

The upcoming comedy film “Heartman” (literal title) has unveiled more stills of Kwon Sang Woo!

“Heartman” follows Seung Min (Kwon Sang Woo), a man who returns after years away and finds himself face-to-face with his first love once again. Determined not to lose her again, he throws himself into winning her back—only to be confronted with a secret he can never reveal, turning his life into unexpected chaos.

Once a rock band vocalist who dreamed of life on stage, Seung Min now leads a much quieter existence running a musical instrument store after leaving his passion behind.

The newly released stills capture both Seung Min’s past and present, highlighting the contrast between his old dreams and his current reality. One photo shows him passionately singing on stage in his younger days, reflecting his former ambitions and fiery passion.

In contrast, other shots depict him flustered while cooking at home and gently handling a trumpet in his shop, capturing the humorous yet bittersweet charm of his present-day self.

Director Choi Won Seop expressed strong confidence in Kwon Sang Woo, stating, “‘Heartman’ is a film where the comedy really needs to hit properly. Kwon Sang Woo was the only actor I could think of who could capture both the film’s tone and the character of Seung Min at the same time.”

“Heartman” will be released in theaters on January 14.

