EXO's Lay To Sit Out Today's Fan Meetings

EXO’s Lay will not be performing at the group’s fan meetings today.

On December 14, EXO announced that Lay would not be able to participate in the “EXO’verse” fan meetings scheduled to take place at Incheon’s INSPIRE Arena later that day.

The statement began:

We are making an announcement for the EXO-L who have been waiting for the “EXO’verse” fan meeting. Due to unavoidable circumstances, member Lay will inevitably be unable to participate in the fan meeting. To the fans who have waited for a long time and shown their support, we ask for your understanding regarding this sudden change in the participating members.

After explaining that full refunds would be available for anyone who wished to cancel their tickets, the statement continued, “Suho, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai, and Sehun will be participating as scheduled.”

EXO’s “EXO’verse” fan meetings will be held consecutively at Incheon’s INSPIRE Arena at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. KST on December 14.

