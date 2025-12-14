Watch: EXO Announces January Comeback Date With New Teaser For 'REVERXE'

Mark your calendars for EXO’s long-awaited return!

On December 15 at midnight KST, EXO officially announced the date and details for their highly-anticipated comeback, in addition to releasing a logo teaser for their upcoming album.

The group will be returning with their eighth full-length album “REVERXE” on January 19, 2026 at 6 p.m. KST.

Earlier this weekend, EXO pre-released the music video for “I’m Home,” one of the songs from the upcoming album. As previously announced, members Suho, Chanyeol, D.O. (Doh Kyung Soo), Kai, Sehun, and Lay will be participating in the upcoming comeback.

Check out EXO’s new logo teaser for “REVERXE” below!

While you wait for “REVERXE,” watch Doh Kyung Soo (D.O.) in his recent film “Secret: Untold Melody” on Viki below:

