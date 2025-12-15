“Tazza 4” Confirms Cast Lineup + Reveals Mysterious First Poster

Upcoming film “Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub” (working title) has confirmed its cast lineup and unveiled a poster!

Returning with a new chapter after six years, “Tazza 4” follows Jang Tae Young (Byun Yo Han), who thought he had the whole world in his hands through the poker business, and his best friend Park Tae Young (Roh Jae Won), who took his everything, as they meet again through gambling on a global scale and put their lives on the line.

Byun Yo Han plays Jang Tae Young, a gambler born with an instinctive ability to draw money to himself who enters the game. As he awakens to the poker business and starts a new venture, he plunges into ruin after an unexpected betrayal by his close friend Park Tae Young.

Roh Jae Won takes on the role of Park Tae Young, a naturally gifted poker player who is always one step behind Jang Tae Young in their rivalry. Persuaded by Jang Tae Young to enter the poker business, Park Tae Young gradually becomes obsessed with business.

Ayaka Miyoshi plays Kaneko, the division head of a company backed by a yakuza organization who becomes interested in the poker business run by Jang Tae Young and Park Tae Young.

The newly released poster features a poker card marked with a fly alongside a bloodstained fingerprint, symbolizing Beelzebub, the lord of hell, raising curiosity.

“Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub” is currently in production and slated for release in 2026.

