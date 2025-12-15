2025 MBC Drama Awards Announces Best Couple Nominees

The nominees for MBC’s Best Couple is out!

On December 15, the 2025 MBC Drama Awards announced that voting has begun for the Best Couple award.

The nominees include Lee Se Young and Na In Woo from “Motel California,” Seo Kang Jun and Jin Ki Joo from “Undercover High School,” Roh Jeong Eui and Lee Chae Min from “Crushology 101,” Lee Sun Bin and Kim Young Dae from “To the Moon,” and Kang Tae Oh and Kim Se Jeong from “Moon River.”

Who is your favorite 2025 MBC K-drama couple? Let us know by voting in the poll below!

The 2025 MBC Drama Awards will take place on December 30 and will be hosted by Kim Sung Joo and Lee Sun Bin. Voting for Best Couple has begun and will continue until December 25 at 11:59 p.m. KST.

