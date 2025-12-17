4 Webtoon-Based K-Dramas To Watch If You Enjoyed 'Dear X' 

Some stories are so versatile and so superior that they just can’t stay on paper; some of them must come to life on screen. The latest webtoon adaptation “Dear X” is the perfect example of this. Kim You Jung gave us a breathtaking, thrilling, and exciting portrayal of Baek Ah Jin, a complex character who does everything in her power to get to the top after overcoming a violent and unfair upbringing, turning into a master in manipulation. Although this show is unique in its own way, it isn’t the only one that has captured the charm and appeal of graphic novels. Here are some adaptations for those who enjoyed this K-drama!

One of the best drama adaptations of the year is without a doubt “Study Group.” This show follows Youn Ga Min (Hwang Minhyun), a nice and studious young man who has only one desire: to have good grades at school. However, no matter how much he puts his mind to it, he can never succeed. Determined to turn his fate around, he creates a study group with Kim Se Hyun (Lee Jong Hyun), one of the top students at school. But at ​​Yusung Technical High School, where some of the meanest bullies attend and are ruled by the infamous Pi Han Ul (Cha Woo Min), Ga Min’s wish becomes one dangerous mission.

In this high school where only the strongest survive, Youn Ga Min turns into an unexpected hero. He might not be the brightest at studying, but he has some of the most extraordinary physical and fighting abilities. Under his wing, his study group flourishes, welcoming everyone who aims to become better at school, even against his enemies’ will.

Charged with intense fight scenes, hilarious comedy, and an endearing squad of friends, this drama will easily become one of the favorites on your to-be-watched list. This show is so good that it is already preparing for its second season with Hwang Minhyun returning to give us more of Youn Ga Min!

This K-drama is as iconic as it can get! This adaptation of the popular webtoon by Yaongyi stole readers’ hearts with its romantic and endearing story. In a world where beauty and appearances matter more than anything else, Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Young) is happy with her simple yet cute looks. That’s until she becomes the target of some bullies at school who make her feel ashamed of herself. So she dives into the world of makeup, which helps her to enhance her natural beauty and recover her self-esteem. However, her past as an ugly duckling is quickly discovered by Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo), the most handsome guy in school.

As they get to know each other, they naturally develop romantic feelings, starting a pure and sweet love story that sees beyond appearances. At the same time, Han Seo Jun (Hwang In Youp) can’t help but feel drawn towards Ju Gyeong’s fresh and sincere personality, even if that means entering a love triangle with his old friend Su Ho. Portraying all the feelings of the youth, this drama not only shows an invaluable lesson on self-love and friendship but also on finding one’s true beauty within oneself. If you are looking to laugh, cry, and fall in love, this K-drama is the best for you.

Living a boring and dull life, Song U Yeon (Park Ji Hu) never thought she could ever stand out on her own. Her school, family life, and even her friends aren’t anything out of the ordinary. That is, until she meets the “Spirit Fingers,” a funny, unique, and colorful group of people who teach her how to discover her own self outside of conventions and prejudice. In that same club, she meets Nam Gi Jeong (Cho Jun Young), a handsome, fearless, and straightforward boy. He is the total opposite of U Yeon. Nonetheless, their pure and open hearts soon find a way to come together, going from an easygoing friendship to a beautiful puppy love.

Following Han Kyung Chal’s original story, this K-drama showcases the magic and beauty of the webtoon with its bright scenery, subtle yet timely comedic effects, and characters that seem to be coming straight out of the comic. This show becomes a one-of-a-kind experience not only because of its simple yet captivating plot, but also for the deep and heart-warming lesson of self-discovery. While watching U Yeon, Gi Jeong, and everyone around them learning how to be true to themselves, you’ll find yourself also wishing to become your best and most vibrant person.

What would you do if one day you found yourself inside your favorite web novel? Kim Mo Eum (Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun) doesn’t have to imagine it because this is exactly what happens to her. Traveling from one world to another, she becomes Cha Sun Chaek, a noble lady who lives in a leisurely manner, enjoying the riches of her loving family. Furthermore, with her bright and modern personality, she steals the main lead Yi Beon’s (2PM’s Taecyeon) heart and his first night in one single try, becoming the female lead of the story.

Completely deviating from the novel’s set path, Sun Chaek not only has to figure out how to bring back together the original couple, but also to fight her own feelings for Yi Beon, who is determined to marry her. In a show that combines fantasy, romance, drama, and comedy, Sun Chaek proves that everyone is the main character in one’s story, while Yi Beon demonstrates that a hero’s courage comes from the love and honesty in his heart. If you are looking for a show that will take you on a rollercoaster of emotions with a happy domestic ending included, this K-drama is the perfect option!

