2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon Previews Special Performances

The 2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon will be filled with special performances!

On December 15, the 2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon announced special stages. TXT’s Yeonjun and KATSEYE’s Yoonchae will showcase “Let Me Tell You.” Furthermore, BOYNEXTDOOR’s Woonhak and ILLIT’s Wonhee will also collaborate, while THE BOYZ’s Sunwoo, TREASURE’s Haruto, and ALLDAY PROJECT’s Woochan will prepare a surprise Christmas present as “rapper boyfriends.”

The 2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon will take place on December 25 at 4:50 p.m. KST. Check out the artist lineup here!

Source (1)