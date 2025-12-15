Kwon Sang Woo Finds The Timing Is Off For Romance With Moon Chae Won In New Film 'HEARTMAN' Posters

The upcoming comedy film “HEARTMAN” has unveiled new posters!

“HEARTMAN” follows Seung Min (Kwon Sang Woo), a man who returns after years away and finds himself face-to-face with his first love once again. Determined not to lose her again, he throws himself into winning her back—only to be confronted with a secret he can never reveal, turning his life into unexpected chaos.

The newly released poster teases a special ensemble from the four actors Kwon Sang Woo, Moon Chae Won, Park Ji Hwan, and P.O. The tagline “Why is love coming back now?” speaks to the feelings of Seung Min, the Heartman burdened with an unspeakable secret, and hints at the bittersweet, laugh-and-cry situations the film will unfold.

“HEARTMAN” will be released in theaters on January 14.

