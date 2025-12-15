3 Reasons To Look Forward To Upcoming Romance Drama “First Man”

MBC’s new daily drama “First Man” has revealed three key reasons why viewers should be excited for its premiere!

“First Man” is a revenge drama about two women whose lives become fatally intertwined—one who lives another person’s life for the sake of revenge, and another who steals someone else’s life in pursuit of her own desires.

Ahead of its premiere, here are three reasons to look forward to the drama:

Love rivalry between brothers Kang Baek Ho and Kang Jun Ho

In the drama, brothers Kang Baek Ho (Yoon Sun Woo) and Kang Jun Ho (Park Gun Il) both fall for Oh Jang Mi (Hahm Eun Jung), foreshadowing an unavoidable clash between the siblings. The charming and cheerful lawyer Kang Baek Ho is popular but pursues only one person—Oh Jang Mi.

However, Kang Jun Ho, his cold and perfectionist brother, a Michelin three-star chef, also falls for Oh Jang Mi, the only woman who can melt his icy heart. The contrast between the brothers’ polar opposite personalities adds to the intrigue. The passionate romantic rivalry between the warm and bright Kang Baek Ho and the cold Kang Jun Ho over Oh Jang Mi is one of the main highlights viewers can look forward to in the drama.

The twin sisters’ complicated relationship with Kang Baek Ho and Kang Jun Ho

Twin sisters Oh Jang Mi and Ma Seo Rin (both played by Hahm Eun Jung), who grew up in different circumstances, also fall for different brothers, further complicating the relationships. Jang Mi, a resilient character devoted to her family, becomes the center of revenge and romance, receiving love from both brothers.

Her twin sister, Ma Seo Rin, a spoiled troublemaker and the only granddaughter of Dream Group’s chairman, becomes fascinated with the cold Kang Jun Ho, who treats her as if she is invincible. She is determined to break through his indifference by any means to make him hers.

Jin Hong Ju’s jealousy toward Oh Jang Mi

Adding another layer to the unpredictable web of relationships is Jin Hong Ju (Kim Min Seol). Hong Ju is hopelessly in love with Kang Baek Ho but receives only cold responses in return. When she realizes that the one woman Baek Ho truly loves is Oh Jang Mi, Hong Ju begins to see her as a rival and grows to hate her. Quick-witted and sharp yet clumsy at critical moments, Hong Ju’s obsession with Baek Ho and jealousy toward Oh Jang Mi are expected to become the most powerful variable in the romance between Oh Jang Mi and Kang Baek Ho.

“First Man” is set to premiere on December 15.

