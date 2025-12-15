Lee Jung Jae Faces A Risky Moment At Press Event With Lim Ji Yeon In Attendance In “Nice To Not Meet You”

Lee Jung Jae finds himself walking on thin ice once again at a press event in tonight’s episode of “Nice to Not Meet You”!

“Nice to Not Meet You” is a romantic comedy about the love-hate relationship between Lim Hyeon Jun (Lee Jung Jae), an A-list actor who has lost touch with his roots, and Wi Jeong Sin (Lim Ji Yeon), a justice-obsessed, award-winning political journalist who gets demoted to the entertainment desk.

Spoilers

In previous episodes, Lim Hyeon Jun shut down his fake online identity “Romance Master,” seemingly putting an end to his double life. However, Wi Jeong Sin remains completely invested in “Romance Master.” As Lim Hyeon Jun prepares to confess his genuine feelings to her in real life, subtle shifts also begin to emerge between Lee Jae Hyung (Kim Ji Hun) and Yoon Hwa Young (Seo Ji Hye), signaling that the tangled relationships among the four characters are entering a new phase.

Newly released stills capture the tense atmosphere at the press conference for the hit drama “Good Detective Kang Pil Gu Season 5.” The event gathers Lim Hyeon Jun, Wi Jeong Sin, CEO Hwang (Choi Gwi Hwa), Park Byung Gi (Jeon Sung Woo), and Kwon Se Na (Oh Yeon Seo) under one roof.

From the outset, the press conference is thick with tension. With entertainment reporters filling the venue, Lim Hyeon Jun, CEO Hwang, and Park Byung Gi hurriedly hold yet another emergency strategy meeting, their unease evident as the risk of “Romance Master’s” identity being exposed hangs over them.

Once on stage, Lim Hyeon Jun switches seamlessly into professional mode, fielding reporters’ questions with the calm confidence of a seasoned star. His affectionate couple photo session with ex-lover Kwon Se Na also draws particular attention. Meanwhile, Wi Jeong Sin—seated among the press—wears a blissful smile, as if she were simply a devoted fan attending the press event of her favorite drama.

The production team teased, “In tonight’s episode, Lim Hyeon Jun and Wi Jeong Sin’s relationship reaches a major turning point,” adding, “Please look forward to the choice Lim Hyeon Jun makes to solve their complicated relationship.”

The next episode of “Nice to Not Meet You” airs on December 15 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

