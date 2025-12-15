2025 SBS Drama Awards Announces Daesang Nominees
The 2025 SBS Drama Awards has announced its Grand Prize nominees in a new teaser!
On December 15, the 2025 SBS Drama Awards announced the following five actors as nominees for this year’s Daesang (Grand Prize):
- Go Hyun Jung (“Queen Mantis”)
- Han Ji Min (“Love Scout”)
- Yoon Kye Sang (“The Winning Try”)
- Lee Je Hoon (“Taxi Driver 3”)
- Park Hyung Sik (“Buried Hearts”)
Check out the full teaser below:
Congratulations to all the nominees!
The 2025 SBS Drama Awards will be held on December 31, 2025 at 9 p.m. KST. Check out the schedule for other year-end awards shows here!
In the meantime, watch on-air drama “Taxi Driver 3” on Viki:
Also check out “Love Scout” below:
And watch “Queen Mantis”: