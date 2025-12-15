2025 SBS Drama Awards Announces Daesang Nominees

The 2025 SBS Drama Awards has announced its Grand Prize nominees in a new teaser!

On December 15, the 2025 SBS Drama Awards announced the following five actors as nominees for this year’s Daesang (Grand Prize):

Check out the full teaser below:

Congratulations to all the nominees!

The 2025 SBS Drama Awards will be held on December 31, 2025 at 9 p.m. KST. Check out the schedule for other year-end awards shows here!

In the meantime, watch on-air drama “Taxi Driver 3” on Viki:

Watch Now

Also check out “Love Scout” below:

Watch Now

And watch “Queen Mantis”:

Watch Now