Watch: Yoo Ji Tae, Lee Beom Soo, And Lee Min Jung Enter A Dangerous Counterfeit Money War In “Villains”

TVING’s original series “Villains” has released striking character posters along with a preview for Episodes 1 and 2!

“Villains” is a crime-action drama that delves into the intense clashes and fierce confrontations among criminals entangled in an ultra-precise counterfeit bill known as the “Supernote.” As players swap fake money for real currency—only to have that money stolen—the series unfolds into an unpredictable, high-stakes mind game among those determined to outsmart each other.

The character posters spotlight the overwhelming presence of J (Yoo Ji Tae), Cha Ki Tae (Lee Beom Soo), and Han Soo Hyun (Lee Min Jung). J’s poster, paired with the chilling line “I’ll help you make real money,” exudes the confidence of a criminal mastermind boasting a flawless success rate. Known by the codename “J,” he is the brilliant architect behind the infamous Casino Dealer Counterfeit Bill Case—and now, he is once again setting a dangerous game in motion.

Cha Ki Tae, formerly the head of the NIS financial crimes unit, is a man who lost everything after being dragged into that very case. His sharp gaze cutting through the darkness, along with the line “I’m chasing real money by following its scent,” reflects both the resurfacing of counterfeit bills and his relentless obsession with capturing the elusive J.

Lee Min Jung commands attention as Han Soo Hyun, the country’s top banknote design artist. The phrase “I’ll make real money for you” heightens curiosity about her decision to join forces with J and step onto the Supernote battlefield. A flash of restrained fury in her eyes hints at a buried past and a story driven by vengeance.

The trailer for Episodes 1 and 2 further sharpens each character’s identity. J, a genius strategist pursued by international investigative agencies, draws intrigue with his calm smile as he says, “My nickname is J.” The preview also introduces formidable figures including Seoul Metropolitan Police violent crimes unit chief Jang Jung Hyuk (Kwak Do Won), NIS agent Cha Ki Tae, and Han Soo Hyun, the sole successor to Korea’s greatest banknote design expert. Each character charges toward their own goal, their unpredictable paths setting the stage for explosive conflict.

The Supernote game officially begins when J orders Han Soo Hyun to “Print 300,000 counterfeit bills.” Carefully coordinated schemes to swap fake money for real cash, unexpected betrayals, and violent collisions signal a story where nothing goes according to plan. As J finally declares, “Shall we begin?” attention turns to how this merciless war among villains will play out on a board ruled by desire.

“Villains” will premiere on December 18.

