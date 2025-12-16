Hearts2Hearts Announces Stops For 2026 Premiere Showcase 'HEARTS 2 HOUSE' In North America

Hearts2Hearts is coming to North America!

On December 16, SM Entertainent announced the 2026 Hearts2Hearts Premiere Showcase “HEARTS 2 HOUSE” in North America.

Hearts2Hearts will visit Brooklyn, New York on March 19, performing at the Brooklyn Paramount. The group will then head to Los Angeles, California on March 22 to perform at The Wiltern.

Ahead of their Premiere Showcase in North America, Hearts2Hearts will hold their 2026 Hearts2Hearts Fanmeeting “HEARTS 2 HOUSE” in Seoul from February 21 to 22 at Olympic Hall.

Are you excited to see Hearts2Hearts? Stay tuned for more updates, and check out our 2026 K-Pop Tour Masterlist here for more upcoming concerts in your area!

Source (1)