'No Next Life' Soars To Its Personal Best Ratings Ahead Of Finale

Two of the Monday-Tuesday dramas are winding to a close this week!

According to Nielsen Korea, the second to final episode of TV CHOSUN’s “No Next Life” achieved its highest viewership to date. The December 15 broadcast scored an average nationwide rating of 3.4 percent, seeing a 0.1 percent increase from its previous episode’s personal best.

Another drama that also concludes this week, ENA’s “Heroes Next Door,” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 4.3 percent. This is a 0.3 percent decrease from its previous episode’s personal best rating of 4.6 percent.

Meanwhile, episode 11 of tvN’s “Nice To Not Meet You” earned an average nationwide rating of 4.4 percent, also seeing a 0.3 percent dip from its previous episode’s rating of 4.7 percent.

Don’t miss the final episodes of “Heroes Next Door” and “No Next Life” on December 16!

