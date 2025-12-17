'Moon River' Star Kang Tae Oh To Hold Exclusive Instagram Live With Viki And Make Special Announcement

Are you enjoying “Moon River”? Tune in for an exciting exclusive live event with the drama’s male lead Kang Tae Oh!

On December 17 at 10:30 p.m. BRT / 7:30 p.m. CST (December 18 at 10:30 a.m. KST), Rakuten Viki will be hosting an Instagram Live broadcast with Kang Tae Oh, who is captivating global fans with his versatile charms through his portrayal of Lee Gang in “Moon River.”

In addition to answering questions about his on-air drama, Kang Tae Oh will chat with fans, play games, and make a big announcement.

Kang Tae Oh is visiting the #VikiCafé for a live interview on Instagram. He'll chat with fans, play games, and make a big announcement. Don't miss it!



📍 @Viki Official Instagram

📅 Dec 17, 10:30 PM BRT / 7:30 PM CST pic.twitter.com/7HeWbY6Lto — Viki (@Viki) December 16, 2025

Kang Tae Oh is currently gearing up for his 2026 fan meeting tour “O’Hour,” which will kick off in Seoul on January 10. Afterward, he is set to visit cities in Thailand, Brazil, Chile, and Mexico to greet his fans in person.

Stay tuned for an exciting announcement he is set to make!

Get ready for the live interview by binge-watching “Moon River” on Viki:

Watch Now