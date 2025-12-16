Chen Announces Full Schedule For 2026 Concert Tour 'Arcadia'

Chen will be greeting even more fans in 2026!

On December 16, Chen announced more dates for his concert tour “Arcadia.” After stopping in Taipei and Yokohama in January, Chen will visit Jakarta, Manila, Macau, and Kuala Lumpur.

Earlier in October 2025, Chen kick-started his “Arcadia” concert in Seoul at the KEPCO Art Center. Last month, Chen also announced the Taipei and Yokohama dates, teasing more stops to come.

Are you excited for Chen’s concert tour? Stay tuned for more updates, and check out our 2026 K-Pop Tour Masterlist here for more upcoming concerts in your area!

Source (1)