Oh Hyun Kyung’s Relationship With Her Secretary Lee Jae Hwang Is Anything But Ordinary In “First Man”

MBC’s daily drama “First Man” has hinted at an unsettling relationship between Oh Hyun Kyung and Lee Jae Hwang.

“First Man” is a revenge drama about two women whose lives become fatally intertwined—one who lives another person’s life for the sake of revenge and another who steals someone else’s life in pursuit of her own desires.

Spoilers

In Episode 1, it was revealed that both Chae Hwa Young (Oh Hyun Kyung) and Jung Sook Hee (Jung So Young) became pregnant at the same time with the child of Ma Dong Seok (Kim Young Pil), the heir to Dream Group. His mysterious disappearance drove Hwa Young to declare, “I will give birth and prove that the child is Dong Seok’s.” She went even further, revealing her chilling obsession with becoming Dream Group’s daughter-in-law by stalking Sook Hee and even contemplating running her over with a car. However, the episode ended with Hwa Young facing her worst crisis yet, collapsing down a staircase while clutching her stomach in agony.

The newly released stills spotlight the suspicious relationship between Hwa Young and her secretary Lee Kang Hyuk (Lee Jae Hwang). Following her accident, Hwa Young’s visibly drained and fragile state only deepens curiosity about what lies beneath.

Additional stills of Hwa Young and Kang Hyuk further fuel intrigue. Kang Hyuk gently embraces Hwa Young, offering comfort, while she clings to him as if seeking solace and healing for her anxiety and pain.

Notably, Kang Hyuk is portrayed as a man of absolute loyalty—someone who would do anything Hwa Young asks. With his impeccably controlled demeanor and sharp, piercing gaze, he seems willing to follow her even to the depths of hell. The image of him holding an injured Hwa Young strongly hints that there is more than a simple employer-employee relationship between them.

What role will Kang Hyuk play in Hwa Young’s ruthless pursuit of her desires?

Episode 2 of “First Man” will air on December 16 at 7:05 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, check out Oh Hyun Kyung’s drama “Birdie Buddy” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)