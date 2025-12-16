Park Bo Gum, Hyeri, And “Reply 1988” Cast To Release Remade OSTs For 10th Anniversary

The beloved cast of tvN’s “Reply 1988” is coming together once again to celebrate the drama’s 10th anniversary—this time through music!

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of tvN’s “Reply 1988,” newly rearranged versions of the drama’s original soundtrack will be released, with the actors themselves participating as vocalists.

OST Part 1, featuring a solo track sung by Park Bo Gum, will be released on December 19. This will be followed by OST Part 2 on December 26, which includes two tracks: one performed by the “Mothers” (Lee Il Hwa, Ra Mi Ran, and Kim Sun Young) and another by the “Ssangmundong kids” (Ryu Hye Young, Hyeri, Ko Kyung Pyo, Ryu Jun Yeol, Park Bo Gum, Ahn Jae Hong, Lee Dong Hwi, and Choi Sung Won).

Director Shin Won Ho shared, “We prepared this OST as a gift for the fans who have continued to love the drama over the past 10 years.”

OST producer Ma Joo Hee added, “You’ll be able to experience emotions that only the actors—who built the story together through their characters—can convey. Just as the original OST instantly brings the drama to mind, the ‘Reply 1988 10th Anniversary OST’ is composed of songs that will awaken cherished memories that remain close to our hearts.”

Meanwhile, the three-episode “Reply 1988” 10th anniversary variety show special will premiere on December 19 at 8:40 p.m. KST. OST Part 1 will also be released on major music platforms at 6 p.m. KST the same day.

Walk down memory lane and watch “Reply 1988” on Viki below:

