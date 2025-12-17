'Heroes Next Door' And 'No Next Life' End On Highest Ratings Of Their Entire Runs

The ratings for Monday-Tuesday dramas have enjoyed boosts across the board!

On December 16, ENA’s “Heroes Next Door” and TV CHOSUN’s “No Next Life” achieved their highest viewership ratings yet with their series finales.

According to Nielsen Korea, the final episode of the action comedy drama “Heroes Next Door” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 5.0 percent. This is a 0.7 percent boost from its previous episode’s rating of 4.3 percent, marking a new personal best.

The final episode of “No Next Life” also achieved the drama’s new personal record, earning an average nationwide rating of 3.5 percent.

Meanwhile, episode 12 of tvN’s “Nice To Not Meet You” marked an average nationwide viewership rating of 4.7 percent, enjoying a 0.3 percent increase from its previous episode’s rating of 4.4 percent.

Congratulations to the casts and crews of “Heroes Next Door” and “No Next Life”!

Source (1)