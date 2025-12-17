OMEGA X's Hwichan Cleared Of Allegations Involving His Former Agency's CEO

OMEGA X’s Hwichan has been cleared of allegations that he indecently assaulted his former agency’s CEO.

On December 17, OMEGA X’s agency IPQ released an official statement, sharing that member Hwichan has received a non-indictment ruling, with prosecutors finding him not guilty in the criminal case alleging indecent assault due to insufficient evidence.

Read the full statement below:

In March of last year, OMEGA X’s former agency SPIRE Entertainment held a press conference and filed a criminal complaint against Hwichan for indecent assault, citing CCTV footage as evidence. In response, IPQ and Hwichan repeatedly requested, through the investigative authorities, the submission and review of the full, original CCTV footage, but they reportedly were not provided with it.

