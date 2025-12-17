Jin Se Yeon Transforms Into A Fashion Designer In New Weekend Drama

Upcoming drama “I Will Prescribe You Love” (literal translation) has shared its first stills of Jin Se Yeon!

“I Will Prescribe You Love” is a family reconciliation drama about two families who have been entangled in bad blood for 30 years. As misunderstandings are resolved and old wounds begin to heal, the two households gradually come together and are reborn as one family.

Jin Se Yeon plays Gong Joo Ah, a former medical student who is now a fashion designer at Taehan Group. Although Gong Joo Ah rose to the position of team leader at lightning speed, she has never been free from the stigma that comes with not having been a fashion major, given her medical school background. After an unexpected incident nearly costs Gong Joo Ah her job, she barely manages to return to work, only to be assigned to work under Yang Hyun Bin (Park Ki Woong), the company’s newly appointed managing director.

In the newly released stills, Jin Se Yeon transforms into fashion designer Gong Joo Ah, dazzling with her beauty and warm smile. Her gentle gaze reflects both her pride and her sincerity in her work, capturing viewers’ attention. Curiosity grows over how Gong Joo Ah, who has always chased her dreams without sparing a glance at romance, will become entangled with Yang Hyun Bin, the son of her family’s enemy, who once had a crush on her and is now her boss.

From a professional woman steadfastly pursuing her beliefs and goals to someone pure and genuine in the face of love, Jin Se Yeon is expected to portray a wide range of emotions in her role as Gong Joo Ah. Viewers are looking forward to seeing how she will portray the multifaceted character of Gong Joo Ah, as well as her on-screen chemistry with Park Ki Woong and her fashion sense befitting a fashion designer.

“I Will Prescribe You Love” will premiere on January 31.

