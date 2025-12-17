Watch: Kwon Sang Woo, Moon Chae Won, Park Ji Hwan, And P.O Showcase Perfect Chemistry In 'HEARTMAN' Making-Of Video

The upcoming comedy film “HEARTMAN” has released a new behind-the-scenes video!

“HEARTMAN” follows the story of Seung Min (Kwon Sang Woo), a man who returns after years away and finds himself face-to-face with his first love once again. Determined not to lose her again, he throws himself into winning her back—only to be confronted with a secret he can never reveal, turning his life into unexpected chaos.

The newly released video, which goes behind the scenes of the film’s production, features interviews with the starring cast and captures the cheerful atmosphere on set. It also highlights how the film’s funniest moments were created.

The video fully captures the lively chemistry between the cast and crew—including Kwon Sang Woo, who plays Seung Min; Moon Chae Won, who stars as Bo Na; Park Ji Hwan, who plays Won Dae; Block B’s P.O, who plays Seung Min’s younger brother Seung Ho; and director Choi Won Seop. The video also highlights the director’s meticulous guidance and the actors adding spontaneous ad-libs to their performances.

Watch the video below!

“HEARTMAN” will be released in theaters on January 14.

