SHINee’s Key And SM Release Statements Regarding Recent Allegations + Key Steps Down From Programs

SHINee’s Key has released a statement in response to recent allegations and will be stepping down from all programs.

Previously, comedian Park Na Rae was swept up in allegations of receiving illegal medical services such as proxy prescriptions and an IV drip categorized as prescription drugs from an “injection auntie” (hereafter referred to Ms. Lee).

Key was also involved in rumors of receiving the illegal medical services after a photo of a dog resembling Key’s pet, messages exchanged with Key, and more were spotted on Ms. Lee’s Instagram account.

On December 17, SM Entertainment released the following statement:

Hello, this is SM Entertainment. We would like to address matters regarding our artist Key. First, we sincerely apologize for the delay in issuing a statement as we needed to communicate with various parties involved in his world tour schedule and activities. On an acquaintance’s recommendation, Key visited a hospital located in Gangnam where Ms. Lee works and was first introduced to her as a doctor. Key continued to receive treatment at that hospital, and on several recent occasions when visiting the hospital was difficult, he received medical care at home. Believing Ms. Lee to be a physician—and with Ms. Lee offering no indication to the contrary—Key did not realize that receiving care at home could be problematic. Amid the recent controversy over Ms. Lee’s medical license, Key became aware for the first time that Ms. Lee is not a licensed physician. He himself is extremely confused and is deeply reflecting on his own lack of awareness. Recognizing the gravity of this matter, Key has decided to withdraw from his currently scheduled activities and step down from the programs in which he is appearing. Once again, we sincerely apologize for causing concern to everyone including the fans.

The following is Key’s official statement:

Hello, this is Key. I sincerely apologize for causing many people concern with the various issues related to me recently. I, too, was confused and flustered by the newly revealed facts, and I apologize for not being able to quickly organize my thoughts and clarify what I will do moving forward sooner. I had always prided myself on being able to distance myself from such issues, but I feel incredibly sorry and ashamed toward the many people who trusted and supported me as I believe that thought is what prevented me from looking around my surroundings more wisely. I will diligently do everything I can regarding this matter. I will once again take time to reflect on myself and my surroundings. Once again, I am truly sorry.

