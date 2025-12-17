December Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Dec 17, 2025
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for all idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various idol groups, using big data collected from November 17 to December 17.

BTS continued their reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 6,221,966 for December. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “Spotify,” “full group,” and “Korea Good Donor Awards presidential commendation,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “award,” “achieve,” and “record.” BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 91.85 percent positive reactions.

IVE rose to second place for December with a brand reputation index of 4,930,558.

SEVENTEEN climbed to third with a brand reputation index of 4,502,966, marking a 0.53 percent increase in their score since November.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK came in fourth place with a brand reputation index of 3,744,572.

Finally, EXO jumped to fifth place after seeing a 58.31 percent rise in their brand reputation index, bringing their score to 3,126,993 for December.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS
  2. IVE
  3. SEVENTEEN
  4. BLACKPINK
  5. EXO
  6. TWICE
  7. Red Velvet
  8. Stray Kids
  9. BIGBANG
  10. MAMAMOO
  11. OH MY GIRL
  12. ILLIT
  13. aespa
  14. ENHYPEN
  15. BABYMONSTER
  16. KiiiKiii
  17. BTOB
  18. ATEEZ
  19. CORTIS
  20. MONSTA X
  21. THE BOYZ
  22. NMIXX
  23. Hearts2Hearts
  24. Super Junior
  25. LE SSERAFIM
  26. TWS
  27. fromis_9
  28. ITZY
  29. Wanna One
  30. NCT

