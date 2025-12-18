Apink's Yoon Bomi Announces Marriage With Producer Rado Through Heartfelt Letter To Fans

Apink’s Yoon Bomi and producer Rado are getting married!

On December 18, industry representatives reported that Yoon Bomi and Rado are set to get married in May of next year.

In response to the reports, Yoon Bomi’s agency WITH US Entertainment released the following statement:

Hello, this is WITH US Entertainment. First, we would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the fans who cherish our artist Yoon Bomi and continue to send her unwavering love. We are sharing our official statement regarding the news reported today about Yoon Bomi. She is set to marry her cherished partner, who has been by her side for a long time, in May of next year. We ask for your warm support for the couple as they embark on this new chapter of their lives. Even after marriage, Yoon Bomi plans to continue her steady activities without change as a member of Apink, as an actress, and as an entertainer. She will strive to repay the support of the fans who always give her strength by greeting you with more maturity and responsibility. Thank you.

Rado’s agency High Up Entertainment also released a statement:

Hello, this is High Up Entertainment. Our chief producer Rado (Song Joo Young) has met a cherished partner and will be getting married in May of next year. Even after marriage, Rado plans to remain, as always, fully devoted to his musical work as High Up Entertainment’s chief producer. We ask for your warm blessings for the couple’s future. Thank you.

Yoon Bomi additionally took to Apink’s official fan cafe to share a heartfelt letter to fans:

Hello, this is Apink’s Yoon Bomi. I’m very cautious about how to start this letter even as I’m writing it now. I feel incredibly sorry that my news was suddenly conveyed to fans through articles first. I’m sorry and worried that my fans, who have always loved and supported someone as lacking as me and who must have been happy and full of anticipation for our first album in three years, might be surprised or even feel a bit upset. However, I thought it would be right for me to personally convey my feelings to my precious PANDA, so I’m trying to bravely write each and every word like this. I never take for granted the hearts of PANDA who have been with me through every moment, whether happy or sad, with unwavering devotion for 15 long years, and every single moment through which you helped create who I am on stage. I know very well that I am who I am today because of PANDA, and I have always performed my activities with a grateful heart. I want to take this opportunity to sincerely thank you once again. Thanks to my reliable and dependable PANDA, I was able to endure even when things were tough or uncertain, and thanks to PANDA’s affection and support, I was able to grow even more. Thank you so much. Having passed through my teens and twenties, I’ve now become 33-year-old Yoon Bomi, and I’ve decided to spend the rest of my life with someone who has been by my side for a long time while sharing our everyday lives and being together through both happy times and difficult moments. I didn’t know I would be delivering this news like this, but I really wanted to convey my feelings to PANDA, who are like my long-time friends, first. Just as I have always done, I will continue to live steadfastly in my position without losing my sense of responsibility. And in the future, as Apink and as Yoon Bomi, I will repay PANDA with even better activities. Thank you. I am always grateful and truly, deeply thankful.

Born in 1993, Yoon Bomi debuted as a member of Apink in 2011. Rado, born in 1984, was part of the hit producing duo Black Eyed Pilseung, which created songs including Apink’s “Only one” and “I’m so sick” and TWICE’s “CHEER UP” and “FANCY” and founded STAYC’s agency High Up Entertainment. Black Eyed Pilseung went their separate ways in September of this year, and Rado remains the CEO and main producer at the agency. Yoon Bomi and Rado have been in a relationship since 2017, which they confirmed in 2024.

Congratulations to the couple!

