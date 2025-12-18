Kim You Jung, Park Ji Hwan, Cho Yeo Jeong, And More Confirmed For New Film

Upcoming film “Revenger” (working title) has confirmed its cast lineup!

On December 18, it was announced that Director Hong Eui Jung, known for “Voice of Silence,” has finalized the cast and began filming on November 17.

“Revenger” tells the story of Yoon Ha, who becomes a ghost after an unjust death, teaming up with a goblin, who has long dreamed of becoming human for 400 years, to save her endangered younger sibling.

Kim You Jung will transform into Yoon Ha, a ghost who dies unjustly in a sudden accident but cannot leave the living world as she struggles to save her younger sibling.

Park Ji Hwan will play a goblin who has dreamed of becoming human for 400 years. He is set to create unexpected chemistry with Yoon Ha, who awakened him from his seal.

Cho Yeo Jeong will portray Joo Bo, a shaman who pursues the ghost Yoon Ha, adding tension to the story with a strong character that connects the living and the dead.

Joining the cast to complete a diverse lineup are Yoo Jae Myung, reuniting with director Hong Eui Jung after “Voice of Silence,” Ji Il Joo, and Bek Hyunjin.

Featuring a fresh combination of characters, the film promises a unique fantasy, occult comedy with fun and emotional depth.

Stay tuned for more updates!

