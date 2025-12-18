Yim Si Wan And Seol In Ah Confirmed To Lead Webtoon-Based Romance Thriller

Yim Si Wan and Seol In Ah will be teaming up for a new drama that blends romance, comedy, and suspense!

On December 18, tvN announced Yim Si Wan and Seol In Ah as the lead cast for its upcoming drama “My Guilty Human” (literal title).

“My Guilty Human” is a romance thriller that follows an arrogant third-generation chaebol heir who becomes a murder suspect, and a former special forces officer who goes undercover as his personal secretary to investigate him. The drama is based on the popular web novel and webtoon “Why Don’t You Know She’s a Woman?” (literal title).

Yim Si Wan stars as Yoon Yi Jun, the next heir to Taegang Group, the top-ranked conglomerate in the business world. Though he has it all—looks, intelligence, and status—his extreme sensitivity and perfectionism make him a nightmare boss who drives employees to quit. After being named the main suspect in a murder that occurs at his company, Yi Jun isolates himself from the world—until hiring a new personal secretary marks an unexpected turning point in his life.

Seol In Ah plays Kang Jae Hee, a former special forces officer who goes undercover as Yoon Yi Jun’s secretary. A highly skilled fighter with military experience, Jae Hee disguises herself as a man to infiltrate Yi Jun’s inner circle and uncover the truth behind the murder case. As she navigates her dangerous mission, she must also endure the daily unpredictability of her prickly boss.

As a murder suspect and investigator, hypersensitive superior and devoted secretary, Yoon Yi Jun and Kang Jae Hee become entangled in overlapping roles and shifting dynamics. As they spend more time together, they begin to discover sides of each other they never expected—blurring the line between romance and bromance and setting the stage for a tense yet sweet psychological battle that promises to be a major highlight of the drama.

“My Guilty Human” is scheduled to premiere in 2026.

