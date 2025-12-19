Actor Kwak Do Won Issues Apology For DUI Incident From 2022

Actor Kwak Do Won has released an apology regarding his DUI incident, which occurred in 2022.

Previously in September 2022, Kwak Do Won was booked on suspicion of drunk driving. At the time, his blood alcohol concentration was 0.158 percent, exceeding the license revocation threshold of 0.08 percent, and he temporarily halted his acting activities as a result of the incident.

Kwak Do Won was set to star in the TVING drama “Villains,” which had completed filming before his drunk driving incident; however, due to the incident, the drama’s release was postponed until TVING recently announced the premiere date as December 18.

Shortly after the drama premiered, on December 19, Kwak Do Won issued an apology for the first time in three years. Read the full statement below:

Hello, this is Kwak Do Won. It took me a long time to write this. I was afraid, deeply ashamed, and in the face of my wrongdoing, no words came easily. First, I would like to once again offer my deepest apology to everyone who was hurt and disappointed because of my actions. In 2022, I committed a grave wrongdoing: drunk driving. I sincerely apologize to all those who were hurt and disappointed as a result. Since then, I have reflected on myself and spent countless hours asking whether I deserve to stand before the public. In the quiet that followed, I thought deeply about the attitude with which I should live as a person before I am an actor. I have now realized that the things I took for granted were never a given. Watching the projects released in the meantime and the drama that recently began airing, I had many thoughts. I am truly sorry that I did not apologize sooner and that I missed the appropriate time to share my position. Before moving forward with any activities, I intend to prove—step by step through my actions—the sense of responsibility I failed to show. I will not seek quick forgiveness. I will prove it not with words but with how I live. Once again, I sincerely apologize to everyone I have disappointed. Thank you for reading this to the end. Sincerely,

Kwak Do Won

